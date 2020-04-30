Pakistan reports 78 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,326. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,364 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 78 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,098 in Sindh, 6,323 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,570 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,690 in Punjab, 219,385 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,157 in Islamabad, 43,306 in Azad Kashmir, 35,483 in Balochistan and 11,735 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 27, 926,021coronavirus tests and 22,361 in the last 24 hours. 1,493,662 patients have recovered in the country whereas 209 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.35 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,858,835 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 50,410 in last 24 hours. 120, 589,371 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 110,132 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 244,354,132 with 178,639 in the last 24 hours.