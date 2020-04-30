COAS terms timely, unified response vital to effectively counter rumours

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says misinformation and propaganda threatens state integrity requiring timely and unified response to effectively counter speculations and rumours.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was interacting with garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions during his visit to Lahore Garrison on Sunday.

He said Army draw its strength from people and any effort to create wedge between army and population won’t be tolerated. The hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won’t succeed, Insha Allah.

He appreciated Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training.

He was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The Army Chief also visited Combined Military Hospital Lahore and inquired about the well being of Major Haris who was manhandled and injured in a road rage incident recently. He said that law will take its course and perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. He assured that no one can be allowed to take law into their hands.

