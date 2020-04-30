Several likely injured after light stand collapses during PTI rally

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Several people likely injured when a light stand collapsed during a public rally of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on Saturday.

According to the initial reports, the incident took place as the PTI when a light stand collapsed due to overloading.

According to the footage obtained by Dunya News, dozens of people were sitting on the light stand when it collapsed.

It may be recalled that PTI held a power show in Karachi. Thousands of peoples attended the rally.

On the other hand, the local administration has directed the PTI to end the rally before 12PM.

