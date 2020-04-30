PM expresses resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the resolve to work closely with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to realize the shared vision of strategic partnership, Dunya News reported on Friday.

The Prime Minister, while taking over his twitter handle, said that Pakistan-Saudi relations are special and marked by exceptional trust.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their felicitation messages on his becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

