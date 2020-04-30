Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A Pakistan Army soldier on embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting terrorists during intense fire exchange that took place in general area Isham of North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on April 13, a fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists in general area Isham. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists during the fire exchange.

28-year Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, a resident of Mianwali, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during the intense exchange of fire, it added.

The ISPR said, “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.”

It said the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthened its resolve.

PM condemns terrorist attack

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack of terrorists on security forces in North Waziristan.

The prime minister, in a message, paid tribute to 28-year old soldier Asmatullah who was martyred during the gunfight. The soldier hailed from Mianwali.

Shehbaz said the nation was indebted to the blood of martyrs and would hold the terrorists accountable for every drop of blood.

He said the nation saluted the sons who fulfilled their obligation to protect and safeguard the motherland.

The martyrdom of officers, jawans and citizens was evidence of the determination of Pakistan against terrorism, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyred soldier Asmatullah in the highest ranks of Jannah and give patience to the bereaved heirs.