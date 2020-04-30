COAS, Hungarian Ambassador discuss enhancing bilateral defence collaboration

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Béla Fazekas on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest, overall regional situation and measures to enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries were discussed, during the meeting.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with Hungary, which were based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace security and stability.

On the other hand, the visiting dignitary lauds Pakistan’s positive rule in maintaining peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.