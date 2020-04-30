IHC directs ECP to decide on foreign funding case within 30 days

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within 30 days.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court has announced the decision of the Election Commission while issuing a safe verdict.

In the judgment, the IHC also rejected the PTI s request to stop giving the record of foreign funding case to Akbar S. Babar and to separate Akbar S. Babar from the proceedings of the prohibited funding case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the ECP s decision to reject the petitions filed on January 25 and January 31, while the prohibited foreign funding case has been pending before the ECP since November 2014.