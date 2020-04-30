Assembly session cannot be adjourned once voting starts: CJ LHC

Barrister Ali Zafar asked for some time to submit his reply.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearing concluded on the case against the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly on taking back his powers and Kamil Ali Agha of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had pleaded to be a party in the petition filed, Dunya News reported on Mondy.

According to the Chief Justice (CJ), the Court will have to see whether the Punjab Assembly session can be adjourned in such a manner.

However, CJ Lahore High Court remarked that when the process of the elections for the Chief Minister (CM) had started, the session can not be adjourned.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti further asked asked the lawyer of Perviz Elahi that was he aware of how the election of Chief Minister (CM) is held.

Upon the Chief Justice s question, Barrister Ali Zafar said that according to assembly roles, the Speaker has the right to adjourn the Assembly Session.

CJ of LHC replied to the Barrister s remark by stating that according to his understanding of the assembly roles, the date of the elections cannot be changed.

Barrister Ali Zafar asked for some time to submit his reply.