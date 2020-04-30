One more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 35,480 in Balochistan on Sunday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,480 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,455,982 people were screened for the virus till April 10 (Sunday) out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are four active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,098 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

