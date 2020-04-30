Sheikh Rashid announces Jail-Bharo Tehreek

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that I declare a Jail Bharo Tehreek in support of Imran Khan.

Addressing the workers at Lal Haveli, Sheikh Rashid said that he had requested Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies. He told Imran Khan to resign from the assemblies today.

He further said that Rawalpindi is a city of honorable and loyal people, I salute those who stand with Imran Khan, I will stand with Imran Khan and I will stand, poor thief is not guaranteed 10 years. Today in London there was a big demonstration.

He said that today Rahul Gandhi tweeted and told Modi that for a nation that sells for Rs 10 billion, you bought a Falcon plane. He who used to abuse the army from London is a traitor.

Sheikh Rashid said that Bilawal also left Karachi, I will also leave Karachi, we will not allow decisions to be taken in the darkness of night. PML-N, PPP case files have been changing, Chief Election Commissioner says that in 3 months Elections cannot be held, sacrifice, civil war has arisen in the country, I demand immediate elections from the Army Chief.