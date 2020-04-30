Democracy was secured with overthrow of Niazi government: Bilawal

The nation is going through historic moments, says Bilawal Bhutto.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that democracy was secured with the overthrow of Niazi government.

In a message on National Constitution Day, the PPP chairman said that he salutes those who have played a role in constitution-making under the leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The 1973 constitution is the binding force of national unity.

Our constitution is a unified national strategy for achieving democratic stability and social equality, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto further stated that democracy was secured after the fall of Niazi government, adding that PPP will remain active in protecting the public interest.

The nation is going through historic moments. Today is the day of liberation from the enemy of the constitution and the people, said PPP chairperson.

