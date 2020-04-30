Disagreement among PTI members over decision to resign from NA

Members suggested that the government should be given tough time while remaining in the assemblies.

Islamabad (Dunya News) - Day after Imran Khan voted out of power thorugh the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition, disagreement prevail among leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over resigning from National Assembly.

According to sources, a large number of PTI members of the National Assembly said that leaving the field meant to help the government in legislation.

In their view the absence of strong opposition, may allow the government to easily make amendments in the NAB laws, election reforms, EVM and the matter of voting of Overseas Pakistanis.

According to the reluctant members, in the past, Imran Khan competed with 29 members. Now they are in the number of over 140.

However, the final decision on the matter will be taken at the PTI’s parliamentary meeting in Parliament House tomorrow (Monday).

