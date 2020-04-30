PM-nominee Shehbaz Sharif meets leaders of coalition parties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister-nominee Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met the leaders of allied parties in Islamabad. During the meeting, he expressed his gratitude for joining the movement against the PTI government.

Shehbaz Sharif became active in the voting for the election of the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, met former President Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad. Discussions were also held with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Shehbaz also met Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari at his residence, thanked the PPP for its support on the no-confidence motion and agreed to further enhance political cooperation in the future.

According to the spokesperson, Shehbaz Sharif also met the delegations of MQM, BAP, Independent Members of Assembly Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar and thanked them for their support in the no-confidence motion.

The PML-N president has also sought support in voting for the election of the prime minister.