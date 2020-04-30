Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan also decides to resign

Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan also decided to resign after Shah Farman

SKARDU (Dunya News) - After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has decided to resign.

According to sources, the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan will resign immediately after the election of the new prime minister.

It may be recalled that Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon had taken oath on September 30, 2018.

Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has been appointed as the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan for a period of 3 years and 6 months.

It is pertinent to mention here that he played a central role in government formation.