Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan also decides to resign

SKARDU (Dunya News) - After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has decided to resign.
According to sources, the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan will resign immediately after the election of the new prime minister.
It may be recalled that Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon had taken oath on September 30, 2018.
Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has been appointed as the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan for a period of 3 years and 6 months.
It is pertinent to mention here that he played a central role in government formation.