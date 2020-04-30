Voting on no-trust motion: NA session adjourned till 12:30pm

SC had on Thursday ordered to hold voting on the motion on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly session has been adjourned till 12:30pm as the agenda includes vote on the crucial no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with Supreme Court’s verdict.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the session which began at 10:30am sharp, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives, and with the recitation of the Holy Quran. It was followed by the national anthem and Fatiha.

While the opposition has come out in full force, very few members of the treasury benches are in attendance.

At the beginning of Shehbaz’s speech, several of the PTI MNAs started interrupting his speech by chanting slogans.

Shehbaz told the speaker to conduct the session as per the order of the Supreme Court and added that today, the Opposition will oust the "selected" prime minister by adopting a lawful and constitutional procedure.

He also thanked the opposition leadership for struggling against the erroneous ruling, the fruits of which the country was seeing.

Opposition leader asked the Speaker to conduct proceedings in accordance with the SC’s directives.

Shehbaz told the speaker to let bygones be bygones and to stand for the law and the Constitution. He urged the speaker to play his role and to have his name "written in history in golden words".

"You must cash in on this moment with conviction and with your heart and your mind. Don’t go on the dictation of the selected prime minister," he urged Qaiser, adding that the apex court’s directives were clear.

Responding to Shehbaz’s earnest plea, Qaiser assured the opposition leader that he would conduct proceedings according to the law and the Constitution. "[But] the important thing is that there has been talk of an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed," he said.

This prompted Shehbaz to tell the speaker that he would be violating the court’s directives if he would go down that road. He also read out the court’s directives regarding the convening of the session.

"Under the court’s directives, you are bound to take up this agenda item and no other item. That is the intent of the order and you cannot deviate from it," he said, calling on the speaker to hold voting on the motion forthwith.

"The SC’s orders will be followed in true letter and spirit," Qaiser replied, giving the floor to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister began by acknowledging that the opposition had the right to table a no-trust motion against the prime minister, but said that defending it was his obligation. "We intend to fight it in constitutional, political and democratic manner," he asserted.

Talking about constitutional violations, he said that it was obligatory "on us to respect the Constitution".

No-trust motion submitted against NA Deputy Speaker

Opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The no-trust motion was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and opposition member Murtaza javed Abbasi.

On April 3, NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri had rejected no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan declaring it against Article-5 of the constitution.

Full text of Supreme Court verdict on NA Deputy Speaker’s ruling

Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the national assembly had been illegally dissolved, and ordered parliament to reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote that will likely see Prime Minister Imran Khan booted from office.

Khan asked the president to dissolve the assembly after the deputy speaker refused to allow a no-confidence vote against him on Sunday, but the Supreme Court said the action was illegal.

"All actions taken are of no legal effect and quashed," the court ruling said. "The national assembly continues to remain in session."

The decision was met with jubilation by some in the capital, with cars loaded with opposition supporters racing through the streets and sounding their horns.