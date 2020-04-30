Govt violated constitution by not allowing voting on no-trust motion: Bilawal

We call on all institutions to protect and implement the constitution: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the government has violated constitution by not allowing voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto, in a tweet, announced that the united opposition is not leaving parliament and their lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court against this decision.

“We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan”, he added.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Article 6 will be imposed on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly.

It merits mention that President Arif Alvi has dissolved National Assembly on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri had dashed opposition’s hopes of ousting the premier by rejecting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

PM Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) had effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with "foreign powers" to remove him because he won’t take the West’s side on global issues against Russia and China.

Earlier this week he accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.