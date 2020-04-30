PM directs PTI MPAs to vote for Pervaiz Elahi in CM Punjab election

Pervez Elahi will face Hamza Shehbaz for the election of new Chief Minister in Punjab on Sunday.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed all of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of Provincial Assembly to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election for new Chief Minister of Punjab.

All PTI MPAs in Punjab must ensure they vote for Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the CM Punjab election tomorrow. Any PTI MPA going against party direction, including abstaining from vote, will be disqualified and will face strict disciplinary action, tweeted Imran Khan.

