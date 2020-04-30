Fawad Chaudhry has also ordered transfers of dozens of law officers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Newly appointed Federal Minister for Law Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday ordered formation of a commission to investigate international conspiracy against the government.

The commission will look into conspiracy to topple government and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and submit a report.

Meanwhile, the government also filed a plea seeking cancelations of interim bails of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz.

FIA court has granted bail to both PML-N leaders till April 4.