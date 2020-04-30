Agencies forewarn of PM assassination plan: Ch Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry said that reports of assassination of Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that reports about plot of assassination of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan have surfaced on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry took over his twitter handle and revealed that the security agencies have told quarters concerned that they have found out that a plan to kill PM Imran Khan is being made.

The Information Minister said the security of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been beefed up following security agencies reports.