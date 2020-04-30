PTI Govt creates over 5.5 million jobs over last three years: Asad

PTI government created over 5.5 million jobs over the last three years

ISLAMABAD (Online) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government created over 5.5 million jobs over the last three years because of policy interventions in productive sectors of the economy including agriculture, industries and construction.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while briefing media persons in Islamabad on Friday.

Asad Umar said in addition 1.1 million people went abroad for employment through Bureau of Immigration.

Giving a sector wise breakup, Asad Umar said a job increase of 1.5 million was witnessed in the agriculture sector over the last three years whilst during the five year tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a decline of seven hundred and twenty thousand jobs was seen in this sector.

In the industries, there was job creation of about two million in the PML (N) era while in our three year tenure, we have created over 2.4 million jobs.

Asad Umar said that the employment rate in our government increased by sixty two percent as compared to the previous government of PML (N).

The Minister for Planning recalled that the PTI had promised to provide ten million jobs and we will reach close to the target with the continuation of current policies.

He further said we have put the economy in the right direction. He added that there has been record production of major crops over the last two years whilst the textile industry is witnessing expansion and is now facing shortage of workers.

Commenting on the results of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Minister for Planning said this shows that the people stand with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.