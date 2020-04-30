Pak decides to issue strong demarche to country in question over threat letter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the Country in question both in Islamabad and in the Country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.

The decision was made when Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 37th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday at Prime Minister s House.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers of Defence, Energy, Information & Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, National Security Adviser and senior officers.

The National Security Adviser briefed the Committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s Ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting, which was duly conveyed by the Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Committee expressed grave concern at the communication, terming the language used by the foreign official as undiplomatic. The Committee concluded that the communication amounted to blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Committee decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.

Participants also endorsed the Cabinet’s decision in the Special Cabinet meeting held on 30th March, 2022 under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship to take the parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee of the Parliament.