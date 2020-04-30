National criminal will never get NRO: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that a national criminal will never get an NRO.

Taking it to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz stated in a tweet that if the overthrow of PM Imran Khan s government is an international conspiracy, then why is premier Imran participating in a conspiracy against himself and demanding NRO from the opposition?

She went on to mention that PM Imran Khan’s drama identifies the fear of crimes that will come in light after losing power.

“A national criminal will never get the NRO,” she stated.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 31, 2022