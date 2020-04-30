No idea of any emergency being imposed in country: Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday said that he has no idea of whether any emergency is being imposed in the country or not.

Addressing the media, Qasim Suri said that whatever that is happening is wrong and we know on whose directives it is taking place. The victory will belong to PM Imran Khan, whatever they do.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly further said that PM Imran Khan will play till the last ball. It is to be noted that this statement has come to light at a time when threatening letters are the focus of attention. PTI members including Prime Minister Imran Khan want to bring this issue in Parliament.

However, the opposition has decided not to attend the meeting session of Parliamentary Security Committee. Yesterday, the contents of a secret letter came to light in which it was stated that no-confidence motion aims to remove Imran Khan.

The foreign policy of the Prime Minister is independent which is not liked. If no-confidence motion succeeds, things can get better with Pakistan. Otherwise be prepared for difficulties, he added.

Opposition decides not to attend parliamentary security committee meeting



The joint opposition on Thursday has decided not to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Security Committee.

An important meeting of leaders of opposition was held at the residence of PML-N President and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Asad Mehmood, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and others Leaders participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, 172 members of the National Assembly from the Opposition and its allies participated.

During the meeting, political situation and no-confidence motion were discussed. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the availability of more than the required number of members of the National Assembly for the completion of the number game and success of the no-confidence motion.

The meeting reiterated its decision to bring the no-confidence motion to a logical conclusion in accordance with the stipulated time frame through the constitution, law and parliamentary democratic process and made it clear that the opposition would not give any NRO to Imran Niazi.

It was informed during the meeting that misleading news from the sources could not change the decision of the opposition. Through a no-confidence motion, the PDM will establish new democratic and constitutional traditions in the country.