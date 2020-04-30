PM felicitates NCOC for professional, nationally coordinated response to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for a professional and nationally coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said our Corona Virus response was recognized by the international agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.

Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & it s ldership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result our Covid response was recognised by int agenciies & people in the field as one of the most successful globally. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 31, 2022

It merits mention here that, Minister for Planning and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar also tweeted National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) ends its operation today after Covid indicators touches all-time lows.

He said with Allah’s mercy and support of the entire nation, we have been able to overcome this unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. He said matters pertaining to Covid-19 will now be looked after by the health ministry.

The Minister said Pakistan received praise for its COVID-19 response as one of the most successful in the world.