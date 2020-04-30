Proposal to present letter in NA in-camera session in Federal Cabinet

During the meeting, the members were taken into confidence on the issue of the letter.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In the Federal Cabniet on Wednesday it was proposed to present the letter that Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parade Ground rally in Islamabad on March 27 in the National Assembly.

According to sources, a meeting of the Federal Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for coalition party PMLQ Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for BAP Zubaida Jalal.

It was also proposed to present the letter in an in-camera session of the National Assembly. While the final decision regarding the aforementioned matter will be taken by the Prime Minister.

It may be recalled that the PM revealed that he has received a threatening letter to the public during PTI rally at Parade Ground on March 27 in Islamabad. He explained to people that the letter includes threats claiming that if the PM remained intact to his position even after the no-confidence motion then the consequences will be disastrous. The PM also hinted towards a foreign conspiracy being hatched.

It was further explained by PM Imran Khan that the letter could not be shared with a lot of people as it included sensitive details. But he proposed to present the letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In a media talk, the federal minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad mentioned that an in-camera session of the National Assembly could be held on the letter, adding that the contents of the letter revealed by the Prime Minister were put before the Cabinet.

Imran Khan will fight till the last ball, he added.

He further said that the Prime Minister will address the nation this evening. The Cabinet expressed full confidence in the Prime Minister and his leadership. The interior minister mentioned that the Prime Minister or Shah Mahmood Qureshi may address the assembly.

