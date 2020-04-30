Four BAP members requests NA speaker to allot seats on opposition benches

Four BAP members requests NA speaker to a lot seats on opposition benches

ISALAMABAD (Dunya News) – Four members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have submitted a request to the Speaker National Assembly to sit on the opposition benches.

Khalid Magsi, Israr Tareen, Ehsanullah Reiki and Rubina Irfan have submitted their requests to the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to sit on the opposition benches.

The request stated that we as a political party have stopped supporting the PTI government and we do not want to sit on government benches anymore.

They also requested the Speaker to allotted seats on opposition benches.