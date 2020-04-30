Security forces kill four terrorists in South Waziristan

Four terrorists were killed in a heavy exchange of fire between Pakistan Army and terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Four terrorists were killed in a heavy exchange of fire between Pakistan Army and terrorists in Makin area of South Waziristan by the security forces, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR), during intense exchange of fire Captain Saad Bin Amir and Lance Naik Riaz embraced shahadat.

A clearance mission to clean the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in left in South Waziristan.

In a statement, the ISPR stated Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave officers and soldiers will further strengthen their resolve.