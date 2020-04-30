  Published On 30 March,2022 04:32 pm
Politicians should learn from Imran Khan
Politicians should learn from Imran Khan’s end

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that the politicians should learn from the end of Imran Khan.

These views were expressed by the Vice President of PML-N in a statement on the social networking website Twitter.

It may be recalled that MQM Pakistan, an ally of the PTI government, had announced its support to the opposition in the no-confidence motion and two of its ministers had also resigned from their roles today.