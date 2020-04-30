PPP CEC, MQM-P Rabita Committee ratify agreement on support for no-trust motion

PPP CEC and MQM-P Rabita Committee on Wednesday have ratified the agreement between both the parties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabita Committee on Wednesday have ratified the agreement between both the parties.

According to details, PPP leadership held consultations with its CEC and while MQM-P consulted the Rabita Committee to discuss the coalition between the parties to vote for Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It merits mentioning here that, the joint Opposition parties succeeded in winning the favour of key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government ally MQM-P.

A delegation of joint opposition parties called on MQM-P leadership at the Parliament Lodges during which all matters between the two sides were settled.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Twitter massage has congratulated the nation and said that united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

It merits mention that no prime minister in the country’s history has seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side -- as well as a slew of minority parties.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have said that their lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders have filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court on the matter.

Imran Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.