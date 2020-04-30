Joint opposition calls parliamentary meeting tomorrow

It is pre-decided that there will be minimum dialogue against the PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Joint opposition parties on Wednesday called a meeting of the parliamentary party tomorrow (Thursday) at 3pm over the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to details, it is pre-decided that there will be minimum dialogue against the Prime Minister in the meeting.

As per sources, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Molana Asad of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) along with Shahzain Bugti, members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).