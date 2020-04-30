MQM-P ministers resign to side with opposition as trust vote nears

The joint opposition parties has succeeded in winning favour of key PTI-led government ally MQM-P

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Ministers belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) resigned on Wednesday after their party decided to side with opposition in no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Nasim and Federal Minister for Information and Technology Amin-ul-Haque have confirmed the development and said that they have sent their resignations to Prime Minister Office.

The government has been facing back-to-back blows as the voting day on the Opposition s no-trust motion nears.

Earlier in wee hours, the joint opposition parties succeeded in winning the favour of key PTI-led government ally MQM-P

A delegation of joint opposition parties called on MQM-P leadership at the Parliament Lodges during which all matters between the two sides were settled and a legal draft in this regard will be prepared soon.

According to MQM-P spokesperson, the agreement with joint opposition has been finalized. He also informed that the central executive committee (CEC) of the PPP and MQM-P Rabita Committee will ratify the agreement today. He also informed that the press conference in this regard will be held at 4:00pm today (Wednesday).

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Twitter massage has congratulated the nation and said that united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.