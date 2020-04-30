No-trust Motion: Farogh Nasim confirms his resignation as Law Minister

Farogh Nasim has confirmed that the PM Imran will shortly receive his resignation from the minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim on Wednesday has confirmed that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will shortly receive his resignation from the minister, Dunya News reported.

In a statement, the Minister of National Assembly (MNA) Farogh Nasim said that he along with Information Technology (IT) Minister Amin-ul-Haque are resigning from their respective designations.

A reporter asked him that has MQM-P decided to part ways from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government on which he replied that MQM-P head Khalid Maqbool Siddique will best answer this question.