ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said on Wednesday that he came back to Islamabad from Karachi on the orders of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

During a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member said that the Premier has full confidence and has the mandate to make any kind of decisions.

Faisal Vawda further stated that he is a member of the government team chosen to negotiate with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation.