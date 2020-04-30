Another BAP member likely to return to govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Another member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is likely to return to the government.

According to sources, the government has filed a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister after the BAP joined the opposition, according to which a BAP member has approached the government.

In this regard, government sources further said that Zubaida Jalal has already refused to join the opposition alliance.

It may be recalled that BAP members had announced to join the opposition alliance last night.

It is to be noted that the situation of number game has taken an interesting turn after the no-confidence motion was tabled by the opposition against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.