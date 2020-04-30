Entire nation stands by the PM Imran: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the security forces have apprehended four terrorists harboring nefarious agendas to derail the country amid the political tensions.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said that these terrorists will be tried in anti-terrorism courts and strict orders will be given against them.

Sheikh Rashid also expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of public gatherings in the federal capital. He said the containers have now been removed and all the roads have been cleared.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was appreciative of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership’s decision to support Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and expressed the hope that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will also follow the suit.

The Interior Minister said the entire nation stands by the Prime Minister and everyone saw its manifestation in the recent public gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally held in Islamabad.