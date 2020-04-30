  Published On 28 March,2022 04:16 pm
NA session with no-confidence motion on agenda begins shortly
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A session of the Lower House of the Parliament will begin shortly with opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda.

Leaders of political parties including former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,  Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Shahif Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and other leaders have arrived in the Parliament. 

 

 

 

 

This is a developing story ... 