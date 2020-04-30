PML-N lawmakers submit no-trust motion against CM Punjab

The opposition in the Punjab Assembly has submitted a no-confidence motion against CM Punjab Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a bid to dethrone Usman Buzdar, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Monday has submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

According to details, the no-confidence against CM Usman Buzdar has been submitted by a Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the Punjab Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

It should be noted here that after the no-confidence has been filed, the Chief Minister cannot dissolve the Punjab Assembly as per law.

Whereas the Speaker of the House is bound to call an Assembly session within 14 days of filing the no-confidence motion against the CM.

Earlier, a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances.