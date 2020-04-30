Today will be decision making day for Pakistanis: Shahbaz Gill

Gill said that Imran Khan is the one who took the stand for Islamophobia in front of the whole world

ISLAMABAAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that today would be a decision making day for the Pakistani nation as they have to choose whether they want to live with dignity in the years to come or like slaves.

Speaking at the Parade ground in Islamabad on Sunday, he said Pakistanis have to decide of whether they want to go with the people who have looted their money and kept in banks abroad or with the son of the soil Prime Minister Imran Khan whose top priority is always to make Pakistan a dignified country.

Gill said that Imran Khan is the one who took the stand for Islamophobia in front of the whole world. “The top leaders of the world also acknowledge his stance at the international level.

He requested all Pakistanis who are coming for all over the country to participate in the rally to reach at the venue as soon as possible. Today, a loud and clear message about the Pakistan’s bright future will be sent.