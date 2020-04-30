Opposition not to get anything fruitful from no-trust motion: Rashid

Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition will not get anything fruitful from the no-confidence motion.

During a press conference, the Interior Minister while commenting on the overall political situation, he said today s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally would be historic public gathering. He expressed hope that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will defeat opposition s any move against the government and even if Prime Minister Imran Khan does not stay the PM over the no-confidence motion, he will come back with two-third majority in the next tenure.

Sheikh Rashid during his media talk referred to the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and JUI-F as the “Gangs of thee”.

The PTI ally further accused the Gangs of three for taking money from Mu ammar Al-Qadhdhafi, Saddam Hussein and Usama Bin-Laden.

Interior Minister also stated that they are trying to purchase the conscience of the ministers from the money the opposition has looted over the years.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says Interior Ministry has set up a command and control room to monitor law and order situation in the federal capital till 4th of next month.

Talking to media, he further said any untoward situation can be reported on the 0519206660 and 0519218594.

The Minister said the command and control room will be operated round the clock to facilitate citizens. He also announced that no road will be closed during this whole situation.

He urged the JUI-F rally participants not to take any step for the closure of Sri Nagar Highway otherwise government will take strict legal action following the directives of country s apex court.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said opposition s immature actions have reinforced Prime Minister Imran Khan s popularity graph.