PDM caravans reaching Islamabad for power show

Supporters of opposition alliance PDM are reaching to the federal capital for power show

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supporters of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are reaching to the federal capital for power show amid heightened political tensions.

Several caravans of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have entered Islamabad after passing through various cities of the country, where they were greeted and joined by workers of the opposition.

Members of JUI-F have camped on both sides of the Srinagar Highway of the capital city

Meanwhile, supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have reached Gujranwala from Lahore’s Model Town under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz.

Banners and posters in support of long march can be found in entire province of Punjab.

A day earlier, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the no-confidence motion has been succeeded and they were going Islamabad to say goodbye to the selected Prime Minister. She also said that our convoy is being welcomed everywhere and the no-confidence motion has been succeeded.

She further said that this country, people and institutions belong to Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N supremo is good for everyone, adding that the government is holding rallies on state resources.