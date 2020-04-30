PTI public rally today as crucial no-confidence vote inches closer

Today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to address a public rally today (Sunday) in a show of strength ahead of crucial no-confidence vote against him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan, in a tweet said that the public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Avenue will begin at 3 pm and PM Imran Khan is expected to address the historical gathering around 4 pm.

Charged workers of the party are heading to Islamabad in the shape of caravans, chanting slogans in favor of their party and leaders are carrying placards and flags to show their loyalties.

"Today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI, it’s a battle for the future of our nation," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a message issued hours before the gathering.

The premier urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be blockages on the roads. He said that he fears that the people might not reach the venue on time.

"We are out to make Pakistan’s history today," PM Imran Khan concluded.

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the PPP’s long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances.