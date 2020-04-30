Six BNA terrorists killed near Sibbi operation

During the operation, Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom while another two soldiers got injured.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) in an operation in Balochistan’s Sibbi area.

In a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, on an information of presence of terrorists in general area Nagao Mountains near Sibbi, the Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend them.

Once the troops started the clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto the security forces.

Meanwhile, six BNA terrorists including Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi were killed in ensuing the exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists were involved in recent attacks on security forces in Sibi and surroundings. They were also linked to 20 January blast in Anarkali, Lahore.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered. During the operation, Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom while another two soldiers got injured.