Three rats want to hunt me down, will defeat them, says PM Imran

Three rats want to hunt me down, will defeat them

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that three rats wanted to hunt him down but he will defeat them as they want Imran Khan to give them NRO somehow but “I will not give them NRO like General (R) Musharraf.”

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra on Friday, he thanked the people for the warm welcome and paid tribute to the wonderful rally.

The Prime Minister also urged the youth to guard themselves against the corrupt elements who are busy in bids in Islamabad to buy the conscience of the elected representatives, adding that these corrupt elements cannot buy sincere leaders.

Imran Khan said the aim of opposition to bring no confidence move is only to blackmail us for NRO but it will never be given to them.

He said we struggled for passage of a resolution in the United Nations to observe 15 March every year as a day against Islamophobia.

Imran Khan said the UN has decided that no one will be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

The premier said Pakistan will certainly flourish by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW) and maintaining justice, equality and rule of law in society.