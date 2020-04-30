PM appeal to the entire nation to come out and join his gathering to be held on Sunday in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has made an impassioned appeal to the entire nation to come out and join his gathering to be held on Sunday in Islamabad to give a message that they stand against the vice of horse trading.

In a video message on Thursday, he pointed out that a particular group has been looting and plundering this nation over the last thirty years and now they are openly using the looted money to purchase the conscience of the public representatives. He also claimed that this is a crime against democracy and the nation.

The Prime Minister said God Almighty also ordains in Holy Quran to stand with the good and abhor the vice. He said the nation should made it clear to those purchasing the conscience of parliamentarians that they are against this act so that nobody could damage the democracy through horse trading.