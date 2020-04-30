No one will be barred from voting on no-trust motion: FM Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that we will not stop any member from voting as we do not want any clashes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not stop any member from voting as we do not want any clashes.

In a statement, the Federal Minister said that we will challenge the no-confidence motion according to the legislature.

The PTI leader also said that the opposition has to get the support of required lawmakers to pass the no-trust motion and to do so they have started horse trading.

The Foreign Minister also said that we want the Supreme Court’s (SC) opinion on how to curb horse trading.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking about Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that his speeches make him laugh, however, he will learn with time.