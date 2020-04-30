PM is running from vote of no-confidence: Bilawal

Imran Khan has been trying to escape the situation from day one, says Bilawal.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the PM is running from the vote of no-confidence.

During a media talk in Islamabad the PPP Chairman referred to the Prime Minister as ‘coward captain’ and said that he’s running away from the vote of no-confidence.

While expressing concern over the delay in session for no-confidence motion Bilawal Bhutto expressed that as per the constitution the session should have been called within 14 days. He said that the Speaker National Assembly did not convene the session today despite the passage of 14 days.

Further talking about it the PPP Chairmen stated that voting was held on the seventh day when no-confidence motion was filed against Benazir Bhutto, adding that Imran Khan has been trying to escape the situation from day one. We will not let him play with the country’s future.

He went on to criticize the PM, saying that he has "violated the Constitution of Pakistan", and that the NA speaker failed to follow the rules.

Bilawal said that the Bar Council has presented a petition before the Supreme Court which did not include the names of political parties. However, the chief justice of Pakistan still issued notices to us.

He said the government considers itself to be above the Constitution, laws and rules. “However, there is an institution in the country that is ready to protect our constitutional rights, democratic rights, our votes, and the parliamentarians."

Bilawal said that he will reveal the PM’s "propaganda." adding that "he [PM Imran Khan] is trying to build a narrative that is based on fiction."

Talking about the Parliament Lodges incident, Bilawal said the government initiated it by attacking the parliamentarians and their lodges before arresting them.

“When the MNAs moved to the Sindh House after the Parliamentary Lodges incident, the PM started a propaganda against them,” he added.

The chairman challenged the premier, saying that the PPP had accused the PTI of rigging the politics by providing proof to the court. He added that PM Imran does not have any evidence of wrongdoing against the Opposition and so he is running a propaganda-based campaign.

Referring to PM Imran Khan’s speech in Malakand today when he told his dissident MNAs that people will not forgive them if they become turncoats, Bilawal said: “How can you say that the nation will punish the leaders who vote against you? The nation is not in favour of you."

The PPP chairman went on to say that the prime minister has lost the by-elections and local body elections during the last three years.

“The nation has always rejected the premier’s fake mandate and it hates the economic policy presented by him. The nation also rejects the PM’s facilitators,” added Bilawal.

Criticizing the PM for the country’s deteriorating economy, the PPP chairman said the nation is suffering due to the imposition of heavy taxes, unemployment and poverty.

“People who are going against PM Khan will have their names added to history for standing with democracy and the Constitution and they will always be remembered for that,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal further said that the PTI-led government is approaching its end and it will have to give an account of the economic policy and its corruption in the foreign funding case.

“The government has used Islam and the Riyasat-e-Madina narrative to destroy the country,” he said while calling the premier a “foreign-funded agent” who has been planted in Pakistan’s political system.

Bilawal said that PM Imran Khan has destroyed the economy, sabotaged the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The PM has been tasked to run campaigns for India’s PM Narendra Modi and to follow former president Parvez Musharraf’s three-point agenda.”

The chairman also demanded to take notice of the PM’s social media team and the campaigns run by the ministers, adding that "the PM is trying to make the institutions controversial."

