MALAKAND (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday is scheduled to leave for Malakand on a one day trip as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues its public contact campaign with full swing.

According to details, the preparations have been completed in Government Degree College of Dargai where the campaign is set to take place.

Sources told that Imran Khan will also address the workers in the rally.