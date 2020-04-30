Nothing could disturb OIC conference: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid on Saturday while warning the joint-opposition said that nothing could disturb the OIC conference.

During an exclusive interview with Dunya News, the Interior Minister said that the opposition should talk less and start preparing for their defeat in the no-confidence motion. While expressing sheer confidence over the security arrangements he mentioned that nothing could disturb the conference, adding that the security of the OIC conference is the responsibility of the government and the armed forces.

He also said that the opposition wants to create drama because of their defeat. He further criticized the opposition leadership and mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto is a victim of mental decline.

They will lose in no-confidence motion. Prepare to lose, do not sabotage the OIC conference, added Sheikh Rashid.

