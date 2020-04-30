Attack on Sindh House is condemnable: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the attack on Sindh House as an act of terrorism.

In a statement, he said that a well-planned attack on Sindh House is tantamount to an attack on Sindh and crossing dozens of police checkpoints and reaching Sindh House in the Red Zone is a question mark.

The PPP chairman said that the Sindh House is Sindh’s identity in the federation and Imran Khan showed his real hatred by invading Sindh.

“We are not the kind of people who take the law into our own hands but we know how to deal with rebellious elements,” he said.

Bilawal went on to say that by attacking the residences of families of public representatives and judges of high courts, Imran Khan has also violated the sanctity of the four walls.

He maintained that the attackers of the parliament, PTV and parliament lodges have attacked the Sindh House and have expressed their fascism.

“Imran Khan is bewildered by his defeat,” he said and added such cheap tactics cannot get him the support of 172 members.

Bilawal challenges PM Imran

Earlier today, the PPP chairman had challenged PM Imran Khan to establish governor rule in Sindh.

He had reacted to the proposal of imposing governor rule in Sindh by sharing a poem.

Bilawal has shared a video of a poem on Twitter on which he posted the title ‘Let s impose the governor rule’.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while tagging PM Imran Khan on social networking site Twitter, wrote that if you have the courage, then show it by imposing governor s rule.

He added that rather than imposing it tomorrow, do impose it today. We all will come to Islamabad and answer you.