PPP urges President not to follow any advice of PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People s Party (PPP) on Thursday urged President Arif Alvi not to follow any advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan he has already lost the trust of the majority of National Assembly members, Dunya News reported.

A meeting of the core committee of the Pakistan People’s Party was held Thursday evening in Zardari House Islamabad, which was presided over jointly by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and attended by senior leadership of the party.

The meeting discussed in detail the latest political situation in the wake of the no-trust move against the Prime Minister Imran Khan by the parties in the opposition.

The meeting felicitated the people of Pakistan on the victory that the selected Prime Minister had lost his majority and mandate and that this fact will also soon be formally established as the democratic, constitutional and political process under the Constitution as it winds its way in the days ahead.

The meeting declared that in light of the reality that he (Prime Minister) has already lost the trust of the majority of National Assembly members therefore the PM had lost all moral authority and mandate to give directions to the bureaucracy which was henceforth under no obligation to take orders from him.

The meeting also called upon the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi to not take any advice that may be tendered by the Prime Minister.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the threats hurled at the members of parliament by some federal ministers to disrupt the constitutional process of voting in the no confidence motion and vowed to resist any such attempt by those wishing to disrupt constitutional and democratic process.

The meeting also condemned the desperate utterances of a federal minister aimed at creating a law and order situation on the day of no trust vote to derail the democratic process.

The meeting took special took note of the statement of the Interior Minister in which he has threatened to impose Emergency in the country in order to save their own political skin. No grounds exist for such a statement and all such moves shall be strongly resisted.

The meeting also declared that blocking of roads and highways leading to the Parliament House and Supreme Court on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to block the no trust vote from taking place will tantamount to subverting the Constitution itself and attract relevant articles of the Constitution.

